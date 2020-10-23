Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Increased by Analyst

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

