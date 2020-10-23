-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.69). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

TCON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.52 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,276.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Internet Bancorp Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
First Internet Bancorp Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
PBF Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade
PBF Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Stelco Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Stelco Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Whirlpool Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat
Whirlpool Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report