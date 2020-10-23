-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.69). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

TCON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.52 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,276.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.