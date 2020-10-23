Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

EOG stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

