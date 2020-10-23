Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

EPD stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

