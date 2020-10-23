Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.