Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP's Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

