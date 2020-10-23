Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of FCX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,175,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

