Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $75.29 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.