Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDP. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

