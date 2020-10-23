GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoodRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

GDRX stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

