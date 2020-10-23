Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Quiet Period Will End on October 28th

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $100.96 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

