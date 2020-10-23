Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 94.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 375,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 368,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

