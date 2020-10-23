Wedbush Weighs in on Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

