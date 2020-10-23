Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 28th (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGROU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

