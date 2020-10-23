Gulfport Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.