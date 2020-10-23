Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

