Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOGAQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Earnings History and Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC Increased by Analyst
-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report