Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOGAQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

