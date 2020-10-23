John Nigel Ward Buys 10,000 Shares of Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Stock

Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) insider John Nigel Ward purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Shares of AIF opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.63. Acorn Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L)’s payout ratio is -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

