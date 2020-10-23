Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Insider Charles Cotton Sells 25,000 Shares

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,630 ($34.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 66.75. Frontier Developments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,790 ($36.45). The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,569.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,989.24.

FDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

