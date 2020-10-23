Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 432.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

