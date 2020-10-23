KeyCorp Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

OXY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 213.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,778 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 432.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 97.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

