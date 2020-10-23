Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

