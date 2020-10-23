Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

MMP stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.