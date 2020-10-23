Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

