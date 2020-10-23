Ramaco Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of METC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

