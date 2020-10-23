New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

NYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

NYC opened at $11.51 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

