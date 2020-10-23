Hess Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

HES stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 651,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

