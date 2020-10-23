Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Obseva in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

OBSV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Obseva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Obseva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Obseva by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Obseva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Obseva by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

