Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($2.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.53. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,014.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.69. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $965.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

