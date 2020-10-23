Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

MTDR stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

