Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Aduro Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

