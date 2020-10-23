Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

MUR opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

