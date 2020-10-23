Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

MUR opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 233.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 472,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

