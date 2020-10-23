Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Montage Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montage Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

MR opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Montage Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

