Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iamgold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Iamgold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,152,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.