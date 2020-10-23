Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.00. Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 69,681 shares trading hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
TCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $478.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.
