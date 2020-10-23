Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estee Lauder Companies traded as high as $230.40 and last traded at $229.98, with a volume of 4458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.72.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

