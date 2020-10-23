Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estee Lauder Companies traded as high as $230.40 and last traded at $229.98, with a volume of 4458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.72.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

