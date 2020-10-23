WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $215.02, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

