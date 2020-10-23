WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $215.02, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Container Store Group Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Container Store Group Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Estee Lauder Companies Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Estee Lauder Companies Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
WD-40 Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
WD-40 Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Paypal Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Paypal Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Irhythm Technologies Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Irhythm Technologies Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report