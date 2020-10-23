Paypal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 161,979 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 59,992 call options.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.57. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

