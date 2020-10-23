Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Irhythm Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,307 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,522% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

IRTC stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $261.05.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.10.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $637,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $21,404,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.