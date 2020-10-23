Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,167 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 1,144 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

