Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical volume of 210 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44. CureVac B.V. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

