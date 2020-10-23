Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ADTRAN Call Options (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ADTRAN by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

