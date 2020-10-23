Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

SWCH stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

