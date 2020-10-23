Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Envista by 3,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

