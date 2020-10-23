Orchard Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

