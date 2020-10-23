Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of 490% compared to the average daily volume of 1,248 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

