Noodles & Co Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average volume of 454 call options.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $376.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

