Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,380% compared to the typical volume of 357 call options.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock valued at $383,209,331.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 63,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

