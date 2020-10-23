Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,967 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 4,686 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

